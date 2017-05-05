When did this happen? This the first question that is likely to cross you mind irrespective of the fact whether you have watched Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion or not. Actor Sathyaraj, who continues to win applause for playing Kattappa, the loyal servant of Sivagami (Ramya Krishna) has now appeared in a new commercial for a popular textile brand. And what’s really interesting about the commercial is that he has been roped in opposite Sivagami.

Unlike their characters in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, both Sathyaraj and Ramya play a royal couple. But it is their chemistry that will surprise you all.

As expected, the video has gone viral and the viewers are both shocked and excited to see Sathyaraj woo Ramya. Ramya’s spirited smile and reactions will keep you hooked to this love story.