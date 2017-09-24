Watch | Mohanlal Does the Jimikki Kammal Dance, Fans are Ecstatic

: The Jimikki Kammal song, which took the internet by storm, from the movie 'Velipadinte Pusthakam', finally saw its lead actor Mohanlal shaking a leg to its tunes. In a video shared by Mohanlal on his Facebook page, the actor expressed gratitude to his fans for making the song such a huge hit.The actor wrote: "The song that got everybody dancing has made me take a few steps. Here is my version of Jimmiki Kammal, with the participants from dance challenge and Velipadinte Pusthakam."The actor enters the scene while other participants are busy dancing and conversing. Mohanlal, dressed in red shirt and white traditional south Indian dhoti, had people enthralled. The actor then folds his dhoti to his knees, his fellow dancers take their positions behind him, and the group hits the dance floor.The trippy dance number which is already a rage in Tamil Nadu and Kerala has reached all parts of India, thanks to its catchy tune and beats. Some fans even called it the 'Despacito' of Tamil Nadu.The video became a rage after a user tweeted the song tagging the popular TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for the similarity between the title of the song and Kimmel's name. He had replied, saying he hadn't heard the song until then, and appreciated the catchy number.