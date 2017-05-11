Every once in a while, an eminent personality delivers a speech and gets the fans applauding and cheering. But sometimes, in the middle of these ordinary speeches, emerges a superstar, who knows just the right words to stir your emotions.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who became the first ever Indian actor to deliver a TED Talk, spoke at length about fame, love, humanity, the perils of social media and what the future holds for the mankind. The entire video of his talk in Vancouver has now been released on TED’s official YouTube channel.

In the 17-minute-long talk, Khan traced the arc of his life and reflected on his youth, growing up days in New Delhi, losing both his parents in his twenties and then his journey of following his dreams to become a Bollywood actor.

Khan, in his usual witty style, drew interesting parallels between his personal self and humanity, and said that over the years, he has observed both going through the same evolution.

He recalled how in early 20s, the loss of his parents made him the anchor of his family. "I put my father's body in the car and started driving. After a while, my mother, who was sitting next to me, asked me 'when did you learn to drive?' And I said, 'Just now'," an emotional Khan said.

He specifically pointed out the perils of social media and its unwavering effect on people and bared it all about his decision of joining Twitter in his late 40s. “Everything I said took a new meaning. Everything I did, good, bad, ugly, was there for the world to comment upon and judge,” he said.

Without any qualms, the actor also cited a personal incident wherein his youngest child AbRam was reported to be his elder son Aryan’s illegitimate child, to illustrate the power of social media.

Khan concluded the talk on a positive note and urged the audience to go back to the only emotion that mankind knew in its origin - love. He maintained that amid all the technological and scientific advancements and no matter how far one goes in life, humanity will truly evolve only if it goes back to its root and to the purest emotion of love.

"I want humanity to be an ageing movie star - a self-obsessed lover. Completely and apologetically in love with itself," he said.

Watch the full talk here.