X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Watch Super Singh Song: Diljit Dosanjh is at His Romantic Best in Hawa Vich

News18.com

Updated: May 17, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has amassed huge popularity not just for his acting potential and creative story lines in films, but also for the flavor he adds to each of his projects with his songs. Soon to be seen in Super Singh, which is being referred to as the first ever Punjabi language superhero film, Diljit took to his official Twitter account to share the first song of his film.

The new song comes with a typical rustic feel of Punjab. And what’s interesting to see is how Diljit falls head over heels as he tries to woo his ladylove.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.