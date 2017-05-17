X
Watch Super Singh Song: Diljit Dosanjh is at His Romantic Best in Hawa Vich
Actor Diljit Dosanjh has amassed huge popularity not just for his acting potential and creative story lines in films, but also for the flavor he adds to each of his projects with his songs. Soon to be seen in Super Singh, which is being referred to as the first ever Punjabi language superhero film, Diljit took to his official Twitter account to share the first song of his film.
#SuperSingh RELEASING Worldwide #16June #HawaVich 🚀 https://t.co/o7uM2RKvKO pic.twitter.com/fZ2Ed1chAQ
— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 17, 2017
The new song comes with a typical rustic feel of Punjab. And what’s interesting to see is how Diljit falls head over heels as he tries to woo his ladylove.
First Published: May 17, 2017, 11:47 AM IST
