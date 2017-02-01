Watch: This Little Girl Singing Jag Ghoomeya for Anushka Sharma will Brighten Your Day

Anushka, who was recently shooting for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign, was pleasantly surprised to meet a talented young fan on the sets.

On seeing her favourite celebrity, the young girl was so excited that she moved the security guard to meet Anushka. She later managed to meet Sharma and impressed her by singing Jag Ghoomeya - the superhit track from Sultan

According to reports, the young girl was a die-hard Anushka fan and was eager to meet the actress. On hearing about the same, the star called the girl over for a personal interaction. Much to Anushka's surprise, the girl serenaded her by singing the 'Sultan' romantic track, 'Jag ghoomeya'. Thoroughly impressed with this sweet gesture, Aushka hugged the girl and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

See their adorable interaction in the video below:

Isn't that super cute?