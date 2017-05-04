After nearly a week of frenzy, the teaser of Salman Khan starrer Tubelight is here and it gives a glimpse into another innocent adventure. The third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and actor Salman Khan promises another heartwarming tale, on the lines of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The teaser begins with an announcement that is made on All India Radio regarding the heavy bombardment that happened on Indian posts killing 264 soldiers. This is soon followed with a striking visual of Salman and his young co-star Matin Rey Tangu and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. Sequences featuring Mahatma Gandhi and a huge group of kids saying 'Jale Ja' add more power to the teaser. But what's even more interesting is the way Salman acts, and his dialogue Yakeen tubelight ki tarah hota hai. Daer se jalta hai par jab jalta hai full light kar deta hai captures the essence of the film.

Tubelight, a historical war drama, revolves around the life of an Indian man who falls in love with a Chinese woman. The film is set during the 1962 Sino-Indian war and explores a cross border love story. With an interesting plot, it is expected that the film will ride high on various elements including emotions, romance, and war.

The film marks the Bollywood debut Chinese actress ZhuZhu and just like Bajrangi a little kid will be seen playing an important role. The film also stars Sohail Khan and late actor Om Puri. Slated for an Eid release, Tubelight has certainly got the attention of audience with its touching trailer.