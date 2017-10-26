Watching Carrie Fisher in The Last Jedi Will be Incredibly Emotional: Rian Johnson

Director Rian Johnson has said it will be an emotional experience to watch legendary actor Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The 43-year-old director said respecting her memory, the team did not tamper with Fisher's performance, reported USA Today."I felt very strongly that we don't try and change her performance. It will be really sad, but really joyful."Having these scenes in the film recontextualises tragically with her not being here anymore, it's incredibly emotional," Johnson said.The director said the next few months will be "intense" for her fans to process the loss and celebrate her as Princess Leia one last time."I think it's going to be really sad but really joyful, I hope. She really kicks butt as General Leia, and I'm happy for that," he said.The veteran actor passed away on December 27 last year due to "sleep apnoea and other causes".Also featuring Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson and Andy Serkis, the eighth chapter of "Star Wars" releases December 15.