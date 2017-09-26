We Bet You Can't Guess The TV Actor Who Shares An Uncanny Resemblance With Farah Khan
For the unversed, Lip Sing Battle is an Indian adaptation of the effective international show Lip Sync Battle which will witness a string of A-listers not only from Bollywood but also television actors and sports personalities.
Even though you’d love to believe that your favorite star is one of a kind, the truth is that he/she do have doppelgangers, which will make you do a double-take. Those who watched the recent shoot of Farah Khan’s show Lip Sing Battle would agree they were a bit taken aback with the resemblance between the host and a popular TV star.
One look at the recent photos from Lip Sing Battle and you’d be convinced that Farah and popular actor Ali Asgar were separated at birth.
Going by the recent photos, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Riteish Deshmukh will soon be seen as the celebrity guests on Farah’s show Lip Sing Battle.
As a source had told DNA, Shilpa and Riteish would perform to some popular Bollywood songs that wither have Maharastrian folk tune or are typical Marathi songs.
The show will see celebrities like Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Sania Mirza and Mika Singh among many others.
Farah, who has gained huge popularity as a choreographer and filmmaker, has also enjoyed her small screen appearances on reality TV shows.
Besides judging reality TV shows like Indian Idol, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, she has hosted Farah Ki Daawat and Tere Mere Beach Mein.
