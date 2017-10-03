We Bet You Can't Guess Who This Star Kid Is
While most of the popular faces think losing cool and lashing out at photographers is the best way to avoid them, this star kid has a rather interesting way to deal with the constant attention from the media.
Image: Yogen Shah
When you are a star’s son, you can never be alone. Whether you’ve stepped out for a night out, spotted at a public event or been seeing chilling with friends – prying eyes follow you every place you drop in at.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Akshay Kumar, wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav recently stepped out for a movie screening in Mumbai. And if their recent photos are anything to go by, Aarav was in no mood to get clicked by the paparazzi.
Image: Yogen Shah
While most of the popular faces think losing cool and lashing out at photographers is the best way to avoid them, Aarav has a rather interesting way to deal with the constant attention from the media.
Image: Yogen Shah
Aarav opted for a hooded jacket to ward off unwanted photographer’s camera lenses.
Image: Yogen Shah
But what’s interesting is that even though it looks like a regular piece, it rendered him invisible in flash photography.
Isn’t this a smart way to avoid the cameras?
Image: Yogen Shah
