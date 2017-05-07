We Don't Know How to Market Our Films: Pankaj Tripathi

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose role as a Maths professor in Nil Battey Sannata was very much appreciated, says the Hindi film industry doesn't know how to market films.

His film Newton with actor Rajkummar Rao was honoured with an award at the Berlin Film Festival and Best Film at the Hong Kong Film Festival.

The actor is very happy with the success of getting the film to the International Film Festivals but he has no hope when it comes to the film going to the Academy Awards.

Talking about the possibility of Oscars for Newton, he told IANS: "I don't think it is possible, because it happens in America. Americans know how to market their own products and same holds true for Europeans. Take Cannes, Berlin or any American film festival and see how they have made their status in the world."

"I do not think our International Film Festival of India which happens in Goa is discussed in the US or Europe, just like American and European film festivals, because we don't know how to cherish or market our stuff," he added.

The actor thinks that the hold of a filmmaker should be strong enough for the Oscars.

"If you want Oscar then you need to have a very strong back up. It is my very personal opinion that if any Hollywood studio is involved as a producer in a film then obviously there is a strong lobbying involved. Apart from having a good content, the producer or a studio involved in the project also matters a lot," said Tripathi.

Pankaj also says that it is a struggle for independent filmmakers in India.

"Our commercial filmmaker's target is to complete the cinema at their earliest and earn twice or three times. whereas the independent filmmaker's struggle is to get a release in 200 to 300 screens on any Friday," he said.

In spite of the rat race in the world of commercial cinema, he is happy with the response that independent cinema is getting.

"I am happy that Indian audience is evolving day by day. This generation is enjoying and appreciating films like 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Newton' and 'Ankhon Dekhi'. These movies are being watched and creating their own space in the market and it's a good sign," said Tripathi who is also known for his role as Sultan in "Gangs of Wasseypur".

Newton starring Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patel is a political black comedy and revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh.

The film is produced by Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and directed by Amit Masurkar.

Tripathi will next be seen in upcoming Bollywood films Bareilly ki Barfi, Munna Michael, Fukrey 2 and Julie 2.