We Face Creative Differences: Armaan Malik On Working With Brother
Armaan Malik is the son of singer and music director Daboo Malik and he has given many hits.
A file photo of Armaan Malik.
New Delhi: For Armaan Malik, working with brother and music director Amaal Mallik is not easy. The singer says there are "a lot of creative differences" -- but all in healthy spirit.
"We actually have a lot of creative difference and we fight a lot in the studio. A lot of times he tells me that this is not how it is supposed to be done, sometimes he tells me that I don't know how to sing," said Armaan.
"We have these kind of brotherly fights and but I think it is all healthy. It is all for making the song better as a final product. I think those fights are necessary and creative differences are necessary," he added.
Armaan is the son of singer and music director Daboo Malik and nephew of famous music director Anu Malik. He has given hits like Jai Ho title song, Main hoon hero tera, Buddhu sa mann, Wajah tum ho, Naina, Chaar Shanivaar and Sau aasmaan.
