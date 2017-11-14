We Should All be Proud of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Aditi Rao Hydari

An Indian and an artist we should be proud of... He celebrates our stories, our culture our music. Despite every trial by fire that we put him through... we love you #SanjayLeelaBhansali more power to you 🌟❤#WeSupportPadmavati @FilmPadmavati — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) November 14, 2017

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and says he celebrates the culture and music of India in his films.Aditi on Tuesday tweeted that Bhansali is "an artist everyone should be proud of"."He celebrates our stories, our culture, our music. Despite every trial by fire that we put him through... we love you Sanjay Leela Bhansali more power to you," tweeted Aditi, who will be seen in the forthcoming film "Padmavati".Padmavati is an epic period drama film directed by Bhansali. The film also features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.The film is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati."Padmavati" is slated to release on December 1.