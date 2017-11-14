GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
We Should All be Proud of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Aditi Rao Hydari

IANS

Updated:November 14, 2017, 6:24 PM IST
Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has praised filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and says he celebrates the culture and music of India in his films.

Aditi on Tuesday tweeted that Bhansali is "an artist everyone should be proud of".

"He celebrates our stories, our culture, our music. Despite every trial by fire that we put him through... we love you Sanjay Leela Bhansali more power to you," tweeted Aditi, who will be seen in the forthcoming film "Padmavati".





Padmavati is an epic period drama film directed by Bhansali. The film also features Deepika Padukone in the title role as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

The film is embroiled in a controversy as some Hindu groups and political parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claim that the film distorts history and wrongly portrays Rajput queen Padmavati.

"Padmavati" is slated to release on December 1.

