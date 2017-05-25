We Shouldn't Compare Dangal, Baahubali 2: Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan says it's unfair to compare his film Dangal with S.S. Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion - both of which have crossed collections of Rs 1500 crore at the box office worldwide - as both of them have their own space.

"I am really happy that 'Dangal' is getting appreciated in China and all over the world. I don't think we should compare two films. 'Baahubali 2' is a very successful film. I haven't watched it yet but I am hearing a lot of good stuff about it from everyone around me. I would like to congratulate Rajamouli and his entire team," Aamir said here on Wednesday.

"I feel we shouldn't make a comparison between 'Dangal' and 'Baahubali 2' because both films are good in their own space and above all both films are Indian films which are making its mark all over the world. I am very proud of 'Baahubali' as well," he added on the sidelines of the grand premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's "Sachin: A Million Dreams".

Dangal got a new lease of life after it released in China a few weeks ago. Aamir was a popular Bollywood face in China thanks to the success of 3 Idiots and PK.