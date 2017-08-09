We Were Called Oreos: Halle Berry on Facing Racism in School

: Actor Halle Berry said being a biracial child, it was tough for her to be in an all-white school. The actor said she was often bullied for being a mixed- race child, reported People magazine.The Oscar-winning actor was moved out of her neighbourhood school by her mother because of the violence. While the change of the school saved her from the danger, it ended disrupting her normal life."Because my mother was white and my father was black ... we got called Oreos and names, and kids just didn't understand, so we were different. We were the brunt of a lot of jokes."So, I think my need to please and my desire to achieve was because I was constantly trying to prove that I was as good as the other white students. I felt very 'less than,' and I thought, 'If I can beat them at everything, then I can be as good as them.'"