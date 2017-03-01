  • Associate Sponsor
We Will Know in a While: Vidya Balan on Working With Rajinikanth

Press Trust Of India

Updated: March 1, 2017, 9:39 AM IST
A file photo of Vidya Balan.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Vidya Balan hinted that she might collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth on the forthcoming spin-off of Kabali.

There were reports that Vidya has been approached to star opposite Rajinikanth in Kabali spin-off to be produced by Dhanush.

When asked about it, the actress told reporters, "We will know in a while." Vidya, 38, was speaking at the launch of the book The Wrong Turn by Sanjay Chopra and Namita Roy Ghose.

The actress said she is currently geared up for the release of Begum Jaan and looking forward to start Tumhari Sulu. "Begum Jaan is releasing on April 14. After that I'll begin Tumhari Sulu. So the preparations are going on."

Helmed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around a woman named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu. She lands herself an unexpected job of a fun and feisty RJ and anchors a late night show.

First Published: March 1, 2017, 9:38 AM IST
