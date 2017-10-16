Weinstein Company Shifts Benedict Cumberbatch's Movie The Current War to 2018 release

: The Weinstein Company has pulled actor Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer The Current War from its planned November release date. It has been pushed to an undecided 2018 release in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal.The Current War, directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, was originally scheduled to open in a limited number of theatres on November 24.The film's writer Michael Mitnik also dropped out of a panel that was scheduled for Thursday night at the New York Film Festival. Sources said Mitnick decided it wouldn't be appropriate to promote "The Current War" due to the scandal surrounding TWC founder Harvey Weinstein, reports variety.com.Weinstein is at the center of a still-unfolding scandal in which eight women were stated in a New York Times report as having received settlements from Weinstein after levelling sexual harassment allegations at the producer.On Tuesday, a second report from the New Yorker worsened the crisis, adding three claims of rape to the allegations.Since then, close to three dozen women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, have come forward with instances of inappropriate behaviour from Weinstein, who was fired from TWC.