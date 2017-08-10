GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Welcome Back Dilip Kumar, Says Kamal Haasan

Kamal tweeted on Thursday: "Welcome back home Dilip Kumar Saheb. One among your millions of fans in the South of India."

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2017, 5:48 PM IST
(Image: Reuters)
Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan has wished legendary actor Dilip Kumar a warm welcome back home after a week's stay at a hospital for kidney-related problems.

Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital on August 2 due to dehydration and urinary tract infection and was undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems.

On Wednesday, he was discharged. He was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair wearing a pink shirt. He was accompanied by his wife and former actress Saira Banu.

Last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. He is known for films like "Devdas", "Mughal-e-Azam" and "Karma".
