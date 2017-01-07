What Led to Om Puri's Separation From His Wife Nandita

Like many who were celebrated for their extraordinary talent, Om Puri had his fair share of controversies. His ugly separation from his wife, journalist and author Nandita C Puri, made headlines a few years ago.

The actor’s biography, ‘Unlikely Hero: Om Puri written by Nandita had explicitly mentioned his sexual encounters at the age of 14. When the book came out in 2009, the veteran actor claimed he had not given his consent for the content that was published by his wife. The book had mentioned how a 14-year-old Om had his first sexual encounter with a much older Shanti - who was his caretaker of sorts. The book also narrated Om's long standing relationship with a lady called Laxmi.

"This lady whom Nandita talks about in such an undignified manner was Laxmi, who raised me and my brother's orphaned children. My relationship with this wonderful woman was a homage to her loyalty for looking after me unconditionally,” the actor had lashed out in an interview to Times Of India soon after the book was out.

People close to the couple talked about how the biography led to the estrangement between the two. Om had claimed that Nandita refused to show him the manuscript of the book before it went for printing.

Om was initially married to Seema Kapoor, actor Annu Kapoor's sister, in 1991 but they parted ways eight months later. In 1993, he got married to Nandita and they have a son together, Ishaan.

Nandita’s description of Om being a "chauvinist" and as someone who used explicit words in casual conversations didn’t go down well with the actor either. “Om has not always been very conducive to opinions which were not very flattering to him. Om loves to be honest but at times his honesty is selective.” says a chapter in the biography.

A few years later, Nandita filed a case of domestic violence against her husband who by then had moved in with his first wife Seema Kapoor. Eventually, in 2003, the couple decided to separate legally .

On Friday morning, when CNN-News18 called up Nandita, she confirmed the news of Om Puri's death and requested privacy for the family. The couple's son Ishaan performed the last rites on late Friday evening and Nandita was present all throughout during the cremation.