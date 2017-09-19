Hey I’m not quitting anything, was always gonna a do a sitcom @sabtv which I start shooting for soon,am very much a part of TKSS🙏🏻@SonyTV — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) September 6, 2017

The Kapil Sharma Show was taken off air amidst the show’s host Kapil Sharma’s health concerns and various other issues involving his equation with TKSS co-actors. A lot has been said and written about the show and speculations are still on for its comeback on Sony TV. Here’s what the three most prominent faces of The Kapil Sharma Show have said about the show:Kiku Sharda is one actor who was part of The Kapil Sharma Show until it went off the air. Kiku will be seen in a sitcom on SabTV and rumors were riff that he would be quitting TKSS, for which Kiku Sharda tweeted, “Hey I’m not quitting anything, was always gonna a do a sitcom @sabtv which I start shooting for soon, am very much a part of TKSS @SonyTV”Ali Asgar had quit The Kapil Sharma Show after Kapil’s mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover. However, Ali recently spoke about his exit from TKSS, in which he stated, "I was his well-wisher, I am his well-wisher and will always be his well-wisher. I have learnt a lot from him. I wish him a speedy recovery and wish he comes back with a bang,"Meanwhile, Sunil Grover is gearing up for his upcoming show on Sony TV, for which rumor has it that it might replace The Kapil Sharma Show’s slot. Reports are doing rounds that Sunil Grover will be accompanied by none other than the TKSS cast including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek from The Drama Company is also touted to be joining the comedians’ list.And last but not the least, Kapil Sharma who is at the heart of all things surrounding The Kapil Sharma Show was all hearty to welcome back Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar on TKSS when he stated, “It is their show as much as mine. You don’t need anyone’s permission to come home.”