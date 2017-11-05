What Will Make Zoya Afroz Join Bigg Boss

: Actress Zoya Afroz, who worked with Salman Khan in the 1999 released film Hum Saath Saath Hain, says she will participate in the Superstar-hosted show Bigg Boss if he calls her personally.During the store launch of brand Jashn on Friday here, Zoya was asked if she would be a part of Bigg Boss if Salman invited her."I have worked with Salman. I think he is the sweetest person on earth and I don't think anybody would deny anything once he asked someone. So if Salman calls me personally, then I will be a part of Bigg Boss," said Zoya.On her future projects, she said: "Something is coming up soon. I will make an announcement about it. There is a south film that I am about to start soon."Asked for whom would she like to buy from the store, Zoya said: "I will buy everything for myself, but you can always buy for your mom and there is men's collection as well."Zoya was last seen on the big screen in this year's release Sweetie Weds NRI.