What's it Like to Intern Under Aamir Khan? Sanya Malhotra Recalls Her Experience

Aamir Khan's film Dangal, which is being referred to as the best film of 2016 was just lauded for its content but also the performances of all fresh faces including Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While you know the rigorous training that they had to undergo for their role, most of you might not know that they joined the post-production team of Dangal as interns, a report suggests.

In her recent interview to a popular daily, Sanya said, "In January 2016, we wrapped up the film's shoot and didn't have anything to do. So, Fatima and I decided to go on an India darshan. That's when AK (Aamir Khan) asked us if we would want to intern with him. For a moment, we went totally blank, but then nodded at the offer."

Aamir Khan is not just known for his acting potential, but also for being a workaholic. And that made Sanya do post-production work after by stretching to 12 hours.

"On some days, we would sit for almost five to six hours at (composer) Pritam's office working on the background score. Later, we would go with Aamir for dubbing sessions, which would be followed by a meeting with the music or editing team. We would return home by 10 pm. When we went to work, we would listen to stories of how Aamir worked till 4 am," Sanya she said.

It's all about working hard, agree?