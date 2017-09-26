When Archie Panjabi Met Her Inspiration Shah Rukh Khan

Precious moment #VogueWomenOfTheYearAwards @VOGUEIndia was meeting @iamsrk who inspires me across the globe with his class, wit and humility pic.twitter.com/W3IGrNWutj — Archie Panjabi (@archiepanjabi) September 25, 2017

It was really so wonderful to meet you too. The pleasure is all mine. https://t.co/qanPhSgReI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 26, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan is arguably the most popular actor in India, but little did his fans know that British actress Archie Panjabi was his fan too. Yes, you read it right! Archie, who is best known for playing Kalinda Sharma on Hollywood TV series The Good Wife, looks up to Bollywood's King Khan.In the recently held Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017, Archie got a chance to meet her favourite star Shah Rukh when he joined her on stage while she was hosting the star-studded event.The actress shared her true fan girl moment by posting a picture of her with the superstar on Twitter, where SRK can be seen wrapping his right hand around Archie."Precious moment #VogueWomenOfTheYearAwards @VOGUEIndia was meeting @iamsrk who inspires me across the globe with his class, wit and humility," the Emmy award-winning actress wrote.Shah Rukh, who never fails to impress his female fans with his charm, replied, "It was really so wonderful to meet you too. The pleasure is all mine."During her hosting gig, the British actor also asked Shah Rukh if he would do a film with her in the future, to which he immediately said yes. Archie then requested filmmaker Karan Johar, who also attended the evening, to direct the movie.