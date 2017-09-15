GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
When Farhan Akhtar Touched Robert De Niro's Feet

Farhan Akhtar says he once touched Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's feet.

IANS

Updated:September 15, 2017, 1:15 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Farhan Akhtar
Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he once touched legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's feet.

"When I met Robert De Niro for the first time, I was completely speechless. I didn't know what to do and I was just like... in awe... And then I touched his feet," Farhan said on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2.

"Because I (had) decided (that) in my life if I ever meet him, he is the only person whose feet I'm gonna touch. So, I did touch his feet. And he was very sweet. He gave me a nice big hug," Farhan added.

Farhan appeared on the show to promote his new film Lucknow Central. The episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 featuring Farhan will be aired on Sunday.
