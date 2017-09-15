When Farhan Akhtar Touched Robert De Niro's Feet

: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar says he once touched legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro's feet."When I met Robert De Niro for the first time, I was completely speechless. I didn't know what to do and I was just like... in awe... And then I touched his feet," Farhan said on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2."Because I (had) decided (that) in my life if I ever meet him, he is the only person whose feet I'm gonna touch. So, I did touch his feet. And he was very sweet. He gave me a nice big hug," Farhan added.Farhan appeared on the show to promote his new film Lucknow Central. The episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 featuring Farhan will be aired on Sunday.