When Geeta and Babita Phogat Appeared on Aamir Khan's TV Show

Long before the film Dangal came into being, Aamir Khan interviewed sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat in his show Satyamev Jayate. Nitesh Tiwari’s film may have released in 2016, a story highlighting Mahavir Phogat and his daughter’s hard work and determination that led to the sisters clinching two medals- but their first TV appearance together post their win was on Khan’s show.

The first episode of the third season of Satyamev Jayate’s focused on the country’s need to encourage more sports in the country. In one of the segments, Aamir Khan had invited the Phogat sisters who spoke candidly about how their father was a tyrant of sorts when he was training them. Hailing from a small village in Haryana, Mahavir Phogat trained his four daughters to become world wrestling champions. Both Geeta and Babita have clenched gold medals at Commonwealth Games in different years.

The Phogat sisters are seen laughing about how they found their father’s training torturous initially and had Mahavir Singh Phogat been their coach and not their father they would quit training under him.

It was few months after this interview that Aamir Khan first heard the script of Dangal from director Nitesh Tiwari. In an interview to Network 18, Khan said that he was aware of Mahavir Singh Phogat's story due to his show. "I had seen almost 9 hours of footage of Mahavirji and his daughters while we were researching for that episode of Satyamev Jayate," said Khan.