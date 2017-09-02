When Ileana D'Cruz Scared Ajay Devgn

Actress Ileana D'Cruz says she got extremely emotional and was "crying like a baby" on the last day of Baadshaho, leaving her co-star Ajay Devgn scared."I had put up a bunch of pictures of the last day (over social media) because I was incredibly emotional. I think I scared the hell out of Ajay because I was crying so much. And they were just like, 'What's wrong with you?' I was crying like a baby. I have never cried that much in my entire life on a set," Ileana said on TV show Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2.She was joined by Ajay, Esha Gupta and Emraan Hashmi on the show."Like on other sets, one or two tears come out, but this was like sobbing like ‘I don't wanna go'. Yeah, I had palpitations two days before. I was like s**t," Ileana added.Emraan said: "We actually tried to cry but no tears were coming out. We called for glycerine also, then a few tears came out."The episode of Yaar Mere Superstar Season 2 featuring the Baadshaho stars will be aired on Saturday on Zoom.