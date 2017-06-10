When Jagga Ranbir and Jughead Katrina Fit Themselves in a Selfie Frame

Ever since Katrina Kaif has made her Instagram debut, she makes sure to treat her fans with something new every now and then. And this time, she posted a selfie with her former flame Ranbir Kapoor and Anurag Basu. The three of them, who're busy promoting their upcoming film Jagga Jasoos, seem to be having a wonderful time with each other.

"Jagga Jughead Aur Voh @anuragsbasu #JaggaJasoos #RanbirKapoor," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Credit: @Katrina Kaif

The picture is reminiscent of their good old days and it's nice to see them sharing such a warm camaraderie around each other.

Anurag, too, shared a photograph of the two on social media some time back.

Credit: @Anurag Basu

While the first song 'Ullu Ka Patha' has impressed everyone alike, the makers unveiled the second song of the film, 'Galti Se Mistake', on Friday evening.

Image: Yogen Shah

Katrina and Ranbir were last seen together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and the trailer of this film ooze out similar vibes. The trailer has no dialogues and completely rely on Ranbir's antics and his companion, Katrina. In the first of its kind film, Ranbir will be seen playing a detective in search of his father. The film is expected to release on July 14.