When John Legend Tried to Break Up with Chrissy Teigen
Singer John Legend disclosed that he had once attempted to break up with Chrissy Teigen, before they got married. Luckily Chrissy did not agree to do so.
Los Angeles: Singer John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend and now-wife Chrissy Teigen, but she said no.
The singer admitted that their "break up" lasted an hour-and-a-half.
"I was really stressed and busy," Legend told The Guardian.
"I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"
A few hours after her husband's interview hit, Teigen, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond, reports eonline.com.
She shared a link to the break up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."
Teigen, who shares daughter Luna with her husband since 2013, also tweeted: "It wasn't a typical break up. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'No'."
In 2013, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony.
Prior to their extravagant affair, the two were actually wed in a secret and low-key courthouse ceremony in New York.
