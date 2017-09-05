When John Legend Tried to Break Up with Chrissy Teigen

Singer John Legend revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend and now-wife Chrissy Teigen, but she said no.The singer admitted that their "break up" lasted an hour-and-a-half."I was really stressed and busy," Legend told The Guardian."I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"A few hours after her husband's interview hit, Teigen, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond, reports eonline.com.She shared a link to the break up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."Teigen, who shares daughter Luna with her husband since 2013, also tweeted: "It wasn't a typical break up. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'No'."In 2013, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony.Prior to their extravagant affair, the two were actually wed in a secret and low-key courthouse ceremony in New York.