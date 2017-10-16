When Kate Winslet Intentionally Omitted Harvey Weinstein's Name In Her Oscar Speech

: Actor Kate Winslet has revealed that she intentionally excluded Harvey Weinstein's name in her acceptance speech when she won the Best Actress Oscar in 2009.Winslet, 42, won the Oscar for her role of a former prison gaurd of a concentration camp in the post-World War IIdrama.Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 30 women, was known for his lobbying during theOscars and his name often figures in the 'thank you' speeches of the winners. The film mogul distributed the movie through his studio Miramax Films.Winslet, however, declined to name him at all, acknowledging 19 others instead. The actor told the Los Angeles Times that she was told she must acknowledge him in her speech."I remember being told. 'Make sure you thank Harvey if you win'. And I remember turning around and saying, 'No Iwon't. No I won't'. And it was nothing to do with not being grateful. If people aren't well-behaved, why would I thank him?," she said.The actor said she had a difficult relationship with the producer, who would often remind Winslet of his favours."For my whole career, Harvey Weinstein, whenever I've bumped into him, he'd grab my arm and say, 'Don't forget whogave you your first movie'. Like I owe him everything. Then later, with The Reader, same thing, 'I'm gonna get you that Oscar nomination, I'm gonna get you a win, I'm gonna win for you'."Weinstein, 65, reportedly badgered producer Sydney Pollack on his deathbed and the widow of Anthony Minghella after The Reader director Stephen Daldry said the film wouldn't be ready for Oscar season."I can't even begin to describe the disgraceful behavior that went on," Winslet said of Weinstein's actions during the making of the movie.Last week, Winslet was one of the first people speak out against Weinstein for his alleged harassment of women following a New York Times expose.