When Katrina Kaif Decided To Photobomb Salman Khan On Tiger Zinda Hai Sets
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who're reprising their roles from the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger in the upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, seem to be having a fun time on the sets.
Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two wherein a super happy Katrina Kaif photobombed a super focussed Salman Khan.
"Very#serious @katrinakaif & super focused @beingsalmankhan #behind the sc @tigerzindahai #friday feelings," he wrote alongside the photograph.
Tiger Zinda Hai has already created quite a buzz among the movie lovers. The film is expected to release sometime in December.
Ever since Katrina has made her Instagram debut, the fans can't stop admiring her. A few days ago, the actress shared another picture from the sets and wrote, "Hard at work, prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist."
