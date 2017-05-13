X

When Katrina Kaif Decided To Photobomb Salman Khan On Tiger Zinda Hai Sets

News18.com

Updated: May 13, 2017, 9:18 AM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who're reprising their roles from the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger in the upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, seem to be having a fun time on the sets.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two wherein a super happy Katrina Kaif photobombed a super focussed Salman Khan.

"Very#serious @katrinakaif & super focused @beingsalmankhan #behind the sc @tigerzindahai #friday feelings," he wrote alongside the photograph.

Tiger Zinda Hai has already created quite a buzz among the movie lovers. The film is expected to release sometime in December.

Ever since Katrina has made her Instagram debut, the fans can't stop admiring her. A few days ago, the actress shared another picture from the sets and wrote, "Hard at work, prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist."

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

First Published: May 13, 2017, 9:18 AM IST
