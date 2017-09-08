When Miley Cyrus Taught Ellen DeGeneres How To Feel Younger

Sept 7! @theellenshow ! #YoungerNow A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

es: Singer-actress Miley Cyrus was invited by host Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to help her better understand millennials."One thing people my age don't understand are millennials," said DeGeneres."And I don't like ignorance. So, I want us all to be open and try to understand one another. So, I asked one of my friends to help me bridge the gap between millennials and my generation."In a segment, the host referred to as "Mileyennial" DeGeneres asked Cyrus, 24, a series of questions about the younger generation.Here are a few things they covered:Millennials taking pictures of their food on Instagram:"Food photos are just kind of like a celebration of life," Cyrus explained."I think we take, you know, food for granted and a photo helps remind us of the beauty that's in front of us every single day."Cyrus told DeGeneres that she shared her own food photo this summer to celebrate the fact that she's vegan.Millennials liking musical festivals:DeGeneres questioned the "Malibu" singer on why millennials like "dirty" festivals when they're so "hot and crowded"."For a lot of people, it's about being seen," Cyrus said."Everybody goes. There are tons of celebrities there, you know."DeGeneres asked, "So if someone posted a picture of themselves at Coachella with food, Instagram would just burst into flames?"The TV host also asked Cyrus if people always seemed so happy at these festivals because they're "high on life", to which Cyrus responded with a smile, "Definitely".