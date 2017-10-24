When Priyanka Chopra Met Her Three Biggest Fans on Quantico Sets

I told @priyankachopra that 3 girls were outside set in tears that their hero was here. So she invited them in. #ThatIsAStar #QuanticoTV pic.twitter.com/qozwzE6GKD — Michael Seitzman (@michaelseitzman) October 23, 2017

You were sweet to bring them to my attention @michaelseitzman Awesome Day1❤️🙏🏼🎉 @QuanticoTV https://t.co/sN1VksfLgd — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2017

: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for Quantico, greeted some fans on the set of the third season of the American crime drama series.Michael Seitzman, Showrunner of Quantico on ABC, shared a photograph of Priyanka with her three fans from the set.In the image, the actress is sporting a white hoodie paired with blue tattered jeans as she poses with three fans.Describing the Indian actress as a "star", Seitzman captioned the image: "I told Priyanka Chopra that three girls were outside set in tears that their hero was here. So she invited them in. That is a star. 'Quantico'."In the third season, Priyanka will be seen reprising her role of FBI agent Alex Parrish.Her social media fan following is rising rapidly as she strengthens her Hollywood presence.She has reached a following of 20 million on Twitter and she has said she would treat her fans to a question and answer session.Besides Quantico, the former beauty queen has already completed her next film "Isn't It Romantic", featuring Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. It is slated to release on February 14, 2019.She will also star as a single mom in A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.