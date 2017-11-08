Harvey Weinstein: When Simon Cowell Was Put in Situations
He made the comment as he was quizzed about whether the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood would lead to a change in the entertainment industry.
He made the comment as he was quizzed about whether the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood would lead to a change in the entertainment industry.
London: Music mogul Simon Cowell claims he was put in situations when he entered the music industry as he addresses sexual misconduct. He made the comment when he was quizzed about whether the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood would lead to a change in the entertainment industry, reports thesun.co.uk.
Speaking at the Music Industry Trusts Award at the Grosvenor House Hotel, he said he hoped it would make a difference and admitted he believed those involved would "get what they deserve".
He said: "Well, I do (think there will be change) actually to be honest with you. Look, I have grown up in the music business. Even as a kid, I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it's not a very nice business. But people get what they deserve. That's all I'm going to say."
His comments are in light of the sexual misconduct scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Speaking at the Music Industry Trusts Award at the Grosvenor House Hotel, he said he hoped it would make a difference and admitted he believed those involved would "get what they deserve".
He said: "Well, I do (think there will be change) actually to be honest with you. Look, I have grown up in the music business. Even as a kid, I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it's not a very nice business. But people get what they deserve. That's all I'm going to say."
His comments are in light of the sexual misconduct scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram: Team India Report Card
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled at EICMA [Video]
- Farah Khan Shared Bollywood Knowledge With Harvey Weinstein
- Honda Grazia 125cc Scooter Launched in India at Rs 57,897
- Tech And Auto Awards 2017 Announced