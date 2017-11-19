GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

When SRK, Abhishek Accompanied AbRam To a Swing Ride At Aaradhya's Birthday Party

Not just kids but grown-ups too had a wonderful time last evening at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday celebration.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2017, 5:10 PM IST
Not just kids but grown-ups too had a wonderful time last evening at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday celebration. Hosted by parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the party saw the presence of the who's who of Bollywood including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farah Khan, Daboo Ratnani and Shilpa Shetty who were there to accompany their kids.

While many photographs and videos have surfaced on the internet, the best perhaps is the one wherein both Shah Rukh and Abhishek accompany little Abram along with other kids to a kids-only swing ride.

Shilpa took to Twitter to share a photo from the party and wrote, "“Bunt Moms” or should I say Bunt “Bombs” Even the grownups had such a great time @bachchan #aishwarya ( I have proof!)!Happy Birthday Aaradhya #kidsparty #proudmoms #gratitude #birthdaygirl"



And in a follow-up post, Shilpa shared the video that can easily be termed as the highlight of the party. She captioned the video as, "Ha ha ha .. proof! Priceless so adorable @bachchan @iamsrk #buntywalia ..”Giants” on the wheel!#grownupkids #boyswillbeboys #partytime #fun."



The entire family was dressed to their best with little Aaradhya looking like a princess.

abhishek-aish-2Image: Yogen Shah

Big B also took to Twitter to share his thoughts and wrote, "There is nothing that can compare with the wide eyed wonder and excitement in the eyes of the little ones .. !! And when you meet these wonders, you wish they would ever remain so .."












India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

