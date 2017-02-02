When Taapsee Pannu Refused to Be Associated to a Fairness Cream Brand

Actress Taapsee Pannu is on a high these days. After receiving much praise for Pink, she is now all set to rock this year with six films in her kitty.

The actress is not only making right choices as far as films are concerned but also in being part of the right events too. Recently, the actress cancelled an event which was scheduled to happen in March in Jaipur because it was organised by a fairness cream. Speaking about the same, Taapsee said, "I agree it was a last moment call but when I got to know that I will have to pose with the fairness brand during the event I decided to take my name out of that event. I have actually lost a few films because of being fair so I will definitely not propagate fairness in any way."

Taapsee has always been against the idea of promoting fairness brands. After Kangana, Taapsee is the second actress to have said a 'no' to endorsing fairness products.