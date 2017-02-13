Whiplash to Riverdale: 8 Things To Watch This Valentine's Day

Beautiful roses, heart shaped pillows and cute teddy bears! Yes, Valentine’s Day isn’t far away. However, if you are not spending it with that one special loved one and want to stay away from all the noise and clutter outdoors, we have some of the most exciting movies on Netflix. So get cosy on the couch, get a tub of popcorn and some soda and start watching with your bestie this Valentine’s day.

We're the Millers: This American comedy film starring Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston will make you and your bestie burst into peals of laughter as Jason, playing a drug dealer ‘hires’ a family when he is forced to smuggle drugs from Mexico by his supplier.

Whiplash: Watch drummer Miles Teller as Andrew break all barriers to succeed as a jazz musician. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the movie depicts the relationship between an ambitious jazz student and an abusive instructor (J. K. Simmons). Get in touch with your musical side with your friend this Valentine’s day.

Rustom: A decorated naval officer kills his wife’s lover, leading to a sensational trial and a national obsession over passion versus premeditated murder. Enjoy and discuss this crime thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz with your pal over a steaming cup of coffee.

Black Friday: This 2007 award winning Indian crime film written and directed by Anurag Kashyap will recreate the 1993 Bombay bombings through the eyes of a journalist. It stars Kay Kay Menon and Pavan Malhotra.

2 Guns: This is an action comedy regarding two special agents. Watch Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg partner up for an undercover sting against a drug cartel. This movie will take you on a roller coaster ride full of excitement and surprises.

The Family: Based on a French novel, The Family shows you the difficulties faced by an infamous mob family who are re-located to France by the witness protection programme. It stars Robert De Niro, Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Dianna Agron.

Arbitrage: This is an American thriller drama starring the legendary Richard Gere who plays a sixty-year-old magnate Robert Miller manages a hedge fund with his daughter. This billionaire struggles to divest his empire before his fraud is discovered. The twist in the tale is while doing so he has to trust a dicey source.

Santa Clarita Diet: Married couple Sheila and Joel are real estate agents in Santa Clarita, California. The couple's lives take a dark turn after Sheila goes through a transformation – becoming a zombie who feeds on human flesh.

Riverdale: The picture-perfect atmosphere of Riverdale turns dark after the mysterious death of a student. Archie and his friends try to put the missing pieces together while dealing their personal issues.

This is the season to binge watch!