Who’s The Mystery Girl With Actor Prateik Babbar?

Prateik Babbar is back in news, but not for any of his upcoming projects. The actor, who was previously dating Amy Jackson, was recently spotted with a mystery woman.While it was nice to see Prateik being spotted by the paparazzi after a long time, the damsel was in the spotlight too.What’s really interesting about Prateik and the gorgeous lady was that none of them showed qualms in facing the shutterbugs.But we are still wondering who the mystery lady is.