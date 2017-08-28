GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Who's The Mystery Girl With Actor Prateik Babbar?

While it was nice to see Prateik who was spotted by the paparazzi after a long time, the damsel was in the spotlight too.

News18.com

August 28, 2017, 9:35 AM IST
Who’s The Mystery Girl With Actor Prateik Babbar?
While it was nice to see Prateik who was spotted by the paparazzi after a long time, the damsel was in the spotlight too.
Prateik Babbar is back in news, but not for any of his upcoming projects. The actor, who was previously dating Amy Jackson, was recently spotted with a mystery woman.

PrateikBabbar1

While it was nice to see Prateik being spotted by the paparazzi after a long time, the damsel was in the spotlight too.

PrateikBabbar3

What’s really interesting about Prateik and the gorgeous lady was that none of them showed qualms in facing the shutterbugs.

PrateikBabbar4

But we are still wondering who the mystery lady is.
