Why Actor Vijay Is Not New To Controversies

Actor Vijay is indeed controversy's favourite child in Kollywood. The recent issues surrounding his newly released Mersal reiterate this fact. Despite having a massive opening at the box office, the film has encountered numerous issues, right from the title to its content. But this hasn't happened for the first time.Here are a few Vijay hits that faced problems before and after their release:1. Thuppakki (2012): Directed by AR Murugadoss, this blockbuster hit faced the ire of the Muslim community that claimed that the film had scenes that hurt their sentiments. The community claimed that the film portrays Muslims in a bad light and as terrorists. The issue was later resolved through dialogue with the community and the involvement of the Tamil Nadu government.2. Thalaivaa (2013): Directed by AL Vijay, this film encountered massive amounts of political pressure. An unknown group had also warned of bomb attacks if the film is released. Due to this the film had a delayed release, only after the tagline "Time to Lead" was taken off the promotions. These issues proved costly for the film, and eventually, the producers incurred major losses as the film was a total disaster at the box office.3. Kaththi (2014): A commercial film with a social message that was a total hit, did have its own share of problems. First, groups in Tamil Nadu protested against the film's release, as they claimed that the producer of the film had links to Former Sri Lankan President Mahendra Rajapaksa, whose government was responsible for killing LTTE leader Prabhakaran. The issue was resolved when the producers claimed to have removed their names from the promotion materials. The film also stirred a controversy regarding the popular cola brand, which he had endorsed earlier.4. Theri (2016): Directed by Atlee, this film went on to become a blockbuster despite revenue loss. Theatres in the Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu decided not the screen the film due to a profit percentage disagreement between the makers and the threatre owners.5. Mersal (2017): Mersal is arguably the most controversial film in Vijay's career. It all started with a title dispute, with a producer filing a petition in the Madras HC claiming copyright over the title of the film. The issue was later sorted out by a court order. Next, the Animal Welfare Board refused to provide NOC to the film, claiming that the makers failed to provide necessary papers. Even though the movie is out, and running successfully, the controversy refuses to die down. The Tamil Nadu BJP expressed their disappointment over certain scenes and dialogues that mocked the Goods and Services Tax(GST) and the Digital India Program. They have also demanded certain cuts in the film. Now, the doctors in the state have also called to boycott the film as they claim that the film portrays the community in bad light.