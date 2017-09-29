Why Asha Parekh Was A Notorious Child

Veteran actress Asha Parekh, who will turn 75 on October 2, was a notorious child in school and she often imitated her friends and teachers, which eventually caught an assistant director's eye.This revelation was made by writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on an upcoming special episode of Classic Legends Season 4, which will highlight Asha's stepping stones into the world of glamour and entertainment, read a statement.Akhtar said: "Asha Parekh would often continue to mimic her friends and teachers even while travelling in the local trains with her parents. It was at one such instance when Asha Parekh was first discovered by an assistant director. While her mother did not take him seriously at that point, his words had a prophetic effect on her life."He also spoke about how Asha's first stage performance can be credited to Premnath who believed in her skills."Seeing the thunderous response to Asha Parekh's performance, her mother decided to enroll her for a dance class. It was during one of her subsequent on-stage performances that Asha Parekh was officially discovered by Bimal Roy, giving flight to her career."This episode of Classic Legends will be aired on Sunday.