Why Ellen DeGeneres Doesn't Want Donald Trump to Appear On Her Show

PTI

Updated: May 8, 2017, 3:52 PM IST
Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres said she would not invite US President Donald Trump as a guest on her talk show.

The 59-year-old comedienne said as she would not be able to change Trump's mind, she would rather not have a sit-down with him, reported Billboard.

"Because I'm not going to change his mind. He's against everything that I stand for. We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don't believe in and still accept them and still let them have their rights," DeGeneres told "Today" show host Matt Lauer.

The "Finding Dory" actress has earlier hosted former presidents - Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has been a frequent guest on the show.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 3:27 PM IST
