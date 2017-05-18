Why Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi Never Rehearsed Together On the Sets of Dobaara

It's a tricky situation for any real life siblings working together professionally. Getting support from a sibling during work can be a bliss in a stressful environment and management. However, during the making of their soon to be released film Dobaara actors and siblings, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi never rehearsed together for their scenes. According to both the actors, they wanted to surprise each other with their performances directly on the sets.

When asked about their rehearsing exercise Saqib said,"Yes it is true that we didn't rehearse as we both are competitive actors and love improvising. I think it was also the fact that we wanted to surprise each other on set. A bit of sibling rivalry is fun I guess"

Both the actors have carved their own path in Bollywood with films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Huma, being the elder one, has always been supportive to Saqib in all his decisions and has always been his guiding light. On Saqib’s suggestion, they both decided to do this exercise and the end result is would be experienced by the audience on June 2, when the film releases. Incidentally, they play onscreen brother and sister in Dobaara which is a psycho thriller and adapted from the movie Oculus.