Why Sushant Singh Rajput Is The Most Promising Bollywood Actor Right Now

Sushant Singh Rajput is one of the most sought after actors from the current lot. With his dimpled smile and immense talent, the TV-star-turned-Bollywood-actor is a storehouse of talent. Making his debut without any big name, Sushant has been able to create a niche for himself.

The Delhi boy made his debut in 2013, and has been able to draw attention from various big directors. His success story is legendary. He was fairly unknown among the Bollywood crowd and had initially started out in the Delhi theatre circuit. Yet, he stepped in effortlessly, charmed the industry and the audience to own his spot in Bollywood. As the actor turns a year older, we bring to you 5 reasons that make Sushant, one of the most promising actors today:

Boy Next Door Image

Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant entered the Bollywood with a familiar air around him. Coming from a humble background and no glittery connection inside the industry, he always had this relatable factor around him. A look at him and you would be reminded of that talented cute guy school. The man is approachable, connects with his internet family really well and despite being in show-biz for over 8 years, has held his humbleness firmly.

From small screen king to big screen warrior

Image: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant came to limelight after landing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Pavitra Rishta. Portraying the character of a sincere, serious family man, Sushant won the hearts of many with his acting and swept the girls off their feet with his looks. After his extremely popular stint on television, Sushant made a huge jump to big screen in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. His last film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story impressed the audience critics alike. Jumping from a familiar popular territory into the unknown waters of Bollywood, Sushant emerged as a winner.

Storehouse of Talent

Image: A still from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

From a sincere son and husband in Pavitra Rishta an over-protective elder brother and uncompromising friend in Kai Po Che to a quintessential Bengali detective of 1940s in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and then a cricketing legend MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant has proved himself in his every film. The fact that he hasn't yet compromised himself to do no-brainers, he has emerged as an actor with sheer talent and grace. In his every role, he has tried varied characters with different quality and did justice to all of them.

He has reportedly bagged a significant role in Shekhar Kapur’s post-apocalyptic Paani with Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

All-rounder

We're not saying goodnight just yet. 180 lbs , Core , warmup. A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 16, 2017 at 8:44am PST