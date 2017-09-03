Will Baadshaho Outshine Shubh Mangal Saavdhan At Box Office?

#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz... Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2017

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho, both films that released this Friday, are expected to follow an upward graph at the box office over the weekend.While Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan received a lukewarm response at the box office on day one, Milan Luthria's directorial Baadshaho started on a solid note.According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan minted over Rs 2.71 crore and Baadshaho made over Rs 12.03 crore.He also added that the business of both films is expected to show growth on Saturday and Sunday owing it Eid festivities.Considering that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has received rave reviews from critics and audience alike, the word of mouth is likely to work in favour of the film and may see a shift in the current trend.