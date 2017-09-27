Will Cherish Working With A.R. Murugadoss: Mahesh Babu

: Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is gearing up for the release of his Telugu-Tamil spy thriller Spyder, said he will cherish working with filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss in the movie.The film, made on a whopping budget of Rs 125 crore, marks Mahesh's Tamil debut.Ahead of the film's release on Wednesday, Mahesh told the media: "I've been having sleepless nights. I'm nervous, but at the same time excited. Spyder is my debut in Tamil and I feel like a debutant despite being an actor for 18 years."Mahesh plays an Intelligence Bureau officer in the film, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah.On teaming up with Murugadoss, he said: "We've been discussing about joining hands for a decade now. It's a dream combination, to work with Murugadoss sir, and it has happened at the right time. We've all given our best to this project."Mahesh calls Spyder a dream project."Through this film, I got to work with people I had always wanted to. For instance, it has been my long time wish to work with Santosh Sivan, and I'm glad it got fulfilled with this project," he said.Asked if he is nervous about how he will be received by Tamil audiences, Mahesh said: "They've given me a grand welcome already. The love and warmth they showed me for the audio launch in Chennai is proof of it."