Will Do KD Jadhav Biopic if Satisfied With Script: Shyam Benegal

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal on Friday said he is ready to direct the biopic on first Indian Olympic medalist Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, if he like the script.Earlier this year, wrestler-turned-actor Sangram Singh had expressed his desire to make a film on Jadhav but there was no official announcement. However, on Friday, in the presence of actress Payal Rohatgi, Jadhav's son Ranjit Jadhav and another producer Subhash Jewria, Singh made an official announcement of the film to be directed by Benegal.About his involvement in the project, Benegal said: "Well, yes, Sangram Singh wants to make a film on K.D. Jadhav and I think it is a great idea. The script has been worked out. Once the script is finalised, and matches up to everybody's satisfaction, then I hope I would be defiantly interested to do the film."Singh, who participated in Bigg Boss and hosted some sports-based television shows, has started preparing for the character already while script writer Sandeep Srivastava, of Shivaay fame, is working on the script.Asked about what made him act in the film apart from producing it, Singh said: "Honestly, I wanted some Bollywood star to do the film to get a better reach. But Shyam sir suggested that the conviction I have to tell the story, it will work in the favour to narrate the character. Since I am a wrestler myself, I think it would be easier to show all the authentic shots on-screen. However, I am little nervous to act, this is something new for me."According to Singh, it is a heart-touching story of a sportsman who made India proud not only by achieving first-ever individual Olympic medal but remained ignored by the authorities."This man (Jadhav) struggled all his life to get his due, though he served in the police, he didn't get his pension and his wife raised their children by selling milk. The story is really sad but inspirational at the same time; there were people from his village, in his locality, who sold their cows-bulls to support him financially... you don't get to see such well-wishers and neighbours in today's time," he said.The makers are planning to start shooting the film by January.