Will & Grace Revival Not in Works, Confirms Debra Messing

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 5, 2017, 10:00 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
London: Actress Debra Messing has taken to Twitter to address Will & Grace revival rumours, saying the situation is "nothing beyond talks".

This comes after Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his turn as Beverley Leslie on the show, appeared to confirm that a new season of the hit sitcom would come to screens this year, reported Digital Spy.

However, Messing has dismissed the news. "Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," Messing posted.

