Will & Grace Revival Not in Works, Confirms Debra Messing

London: Actress Debra Messing has taken to Twitter to address Will & Grace revival rumours, saying the situation is "nothing beyond talks".

This comes after Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his turn as Beverley Leslie on the show, appeared to confirm that a new season of the hit sitcom would come to screens this year, reported Digital Spy.

Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017

However, Messing has dismissed the news. "Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," Messing posted.