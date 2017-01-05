Will & Grace Revival Not in Works, Confirms Debra Messing
Debra Messing has taken to Twitter to address Will & Grace revival rumours, saying the situation is "nothing beyond talks".
London: Actress Debra Messing has taken to Twitter to address Will & Grace revival rumours, saying the situation is "nothing beyond talks".
This comes after Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan, who won an Emmy for his turn as Beverley Leslie on the show, appeared to confirm that a new season of the hit sitcom would come to screens this year, reported Digital Spy.
Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks. https://t.co/NDmKoH2Iql
— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 2, 2017
However, Messing has dismissed the news. "Sadly Leslie was wrong. Nothing beyond talks," Messing posted.
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- SKIPPER ON SKIPPERIf Dhoni Believes Kohli is Ready, We Must Accept It: Kapil Dev
- Do you agree?Right Decision if Dhoni Doesn't See Himself in 2019 World Cup: Dravid
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Birthday Special!AR Rahman Turns 50: 25 Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist
- legacy Lives On10 Dialogues of Om Puri That'll be Remembered For Years To Come