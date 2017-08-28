GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Will Shave Head If It Benefits Narrative, Says Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani reveals that she would not hesitate in shaving her head if a narrative demands for it. Also she shares her haircare regime.

IANS

Updated:August 28, 2017, 3:56 PM IST
Will Shave Head If It Benefits Narrative, Says Disha Patani
Disha Patani walks the ramp during Lakme Fashion Week displaying Ritu Kumar's collection in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image: Yogen Shah)
New Delhi: Actress Disha Patani says if she feels that going bald for a role will "benefit the narrative" of a project, she might go ahead with it.

"To think of it, my decision will be based on how passionate I am about the script. If I strongly feel it will benefit the narrative, I will go ahead with it." Disha told when asked if she will ever shave her head if the character demands.

Talking about why actresses are not so fond of experimenting with hair looks, the M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress said: "Most of the actresses have multiple commitments -- from films to endorsements -- that require us to maintain a particular look over a long period.

"Hence, there is never an opportunity to experiment with hair so we just settle for neutral look we can work with across projects."

Disha, ambassador of Garnier Color Naturals, also says that as an actor, her hair gets exposed to various chemicals and serums, so it is more important to take care of it on a regular basis.

"I think colouring your hair is the best way to get a new look," she said, adding that she oils her hair regularly as it not only makes them stronger but also nourishes them from within.

"Since childhood, my mother made sure I oiled my hair and conditioned them properly every week. I still follow that regimen. Plus, I have naturally good quality hair," added Disha
