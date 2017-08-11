Will Start Working On Munna Bhai 3 Post Bhoomi: Sanjay Dutt

: Sanjay Dutt said he would completely focus on the third instalment of the Munna Bhai franchise, post the release of his upcoming movie Bhoomi.Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Munna Bhai MBBS, which released in 2003, was a turn around in Dutt's career where he played the affable Munna aka Murli Prasad Sharma. It was followed by sequel, Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)At the trailer launch of Bhoomi here last evening, when Dutt was asked if making a comeback with Munna Bhai 3 would've been a better decision, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said the makers are still writing it."Just ask him (Abhijat Joshi, writer) that question. He is still writing. We have been writing for three years," quipped Chopra."He (Dutt) was getting bored sitting at home, how much more we could've made him wait. Whenever he asked, 'is it happening?', we said, 'Yes sir it's happening'. So we will start the film as soon as the script is ready," he added.Dutt said both Hirani and Abhijat, along with his friends and family, have been with him through thick and thin and he can not wait to start the next Munna Bhai movie with them."Raju and Abhijat have given me the best film of my life and that's Munna Bhai MBBS. After Bhoomi, I won't do anything else and just focus on Munna Bhai (part 3)."Hirani, who was also present at the event, credited the actor for making him the filmmaker he is today."I've made four films by now, three of which feature him. My fifth one is about him (referring to the biopic on Dutt). He has inspired me. He made Munna Bhai great. I really wouldn't have been what I am without Sanju. We have been waiting to see Sanju the actor," Hirani said.Bhoomi is scheduled to release on September 22.