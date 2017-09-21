Will Sushant Singh Rajput Play The Great Khali In His Biopic?

Biopics of eminent personalities are the latest buzz in Bollywood. The masses relate to the real-life stories of legendary icons and hence the films do well commercially.From Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Mary Kom to MSD – The Untold Story, all major biopics till date have been a super hit at the box office. The latest one to join the league is a biopic on Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali.And it’s Sushant, who is rumored to have been approached by the makers to essay the on-screen role of the WWE’s superfamous Indian wrestler – Khali.As per a report, "the biopic is on the life of wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known as Khali or The Great Khali in WWE circle. The studio has spoken to the Punjabi wrestler and he has given them the rights to make a film on his life. Sushant has been approached to play the titular role and he has in principle agreed to do the film."According to an insider, Khali’s biopic will bring forth this Punjab State Police Officer’s journey from a struggler to the successful wrestler he has become in today’s time. The Great Khali became the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion in the year 2007. He was also declared fourth tallest wrestler in WWE history in 2017.The wrestler was born in Himachal Pradesh and had humble beginnings besides suffering from acromegaly – a condition that causes gigantism. Dalip Singh Rana worked as a Security Guard in Himachal Pradesh when a Police Officer from Punjab proposed him to join Punjab Police and prepare for wrestling. And rest is history.The seven-feet-plus wrestler is known for his giant frame and thereby it is difficult to relate Sushant Singh Rajput representing the Great Khali. However, only time will tell what wonders VFX and cosmetology can do!