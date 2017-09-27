Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is back to entertain his fans with a science fiction titled Spyder. One of his career's most expensive films, Spyder, is based on bioterrorism and features Mahesh essaying the role of an intelligence bureau officer. Having played a lead actor in Telugu film industry for 18 years, Mahesh - the younger son of veteran actor Krishna - has carved a niche for himself and now enjoys the status of one of the most prominent faces from South Indian film industry.Ahead of upcoming film's releases, CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand interviews the Telugu superstar, asking his views on a big Bollywood break, remakes, and nepotism in Telugu film industry.Post the success of Baahubali; The Conclusion, fellow Telugu star Prabhas is said to be moving to the zone of the bilingual and Hindi film industry. However, Mahesh feels that he will make the move once he finds an offer interesting enough. He says, "There have been offers, but none were exciting enough. My projects here are more exciting."Interestingly, it was the remake of Mahesh's Telugu super hit Pokiri that revived Salman's image in Bollywood with Wanted. But, the actor himself is not too keen on remakes. He says, "I don't do remakes. I never liked that idea." He further reveals his Telugu dream saying, "It was my dream that a Telugu film should become so prominent that everybody should talk about it. SS Rajamouli achieved my dream. So now with Spyder, I'm coming closer to my dream."Son of veteran actor Krishna, Mahesh feels that being a star-kid can only give one an advantage with his first film, maybe, but post that, it is only the talent that survives. He says, "My father's fan-following helped by debut film to become a hit, however after that my next few films fell flat at the box office. Then I had to prove myself. It all comes down to talent, if you are talented, you'll be a success."Watch the full interview here: