With Dance + Season 3 We're Planning To Take Competition a Level Higher: Remo D'Souza

Mumbai: Ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza, who will return as Super Judge in the upcoming third season of Dance +, says the popular dance reality show will have a higher level this year and will bring out an international dancing sensation.

"With the third season, we're planning to take the competition a level higher. We have managed to handpick talent from across India who have to battle it out with internationally acclaimed dance champions in the final round of every episode.

"This year and this season, I wish to give the nation an international dancing sensation," Remo said in a statement.

Besides Remo, Dance + Season 3 will also feature choreographers Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak as mentors.

The show will start after the finale of Nach Baliye 8 on Star Plus.